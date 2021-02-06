Ukraine expresses solidarity with diplomats of Germany, Sweden, Poland, expelled by Russia from country – MFA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine expresses solidarity with the diplomats of Germany, Sweden and Poland, whom Russia expelled from the country yesterday for participating in unauthorized actions on January 23 in support of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

"We express our solidarity with German, Swedish and Polish diplomats expelled by Russia for far-fetched reasons. Russia's decision contradicts the Vienna Convention and is yet another example of Russia's gross violation of its obligations under international law," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said on Twitter.

As reported, the Russian Foreign Ministry said earlier on Friday that Russia is expelling diplomats from Sweden, Poland and Germany for participating in unauthorized actions on January 23 in support of Navalny.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, in connection with the expulsion of the German diplomat from the Russian Federation, recalled that Germany retains the right to expand sanctions against this country.

On January 23, 31, and February 2, unauthorized actions were held in Russia in support of Navalny, who was arrested after arriving in Russia on January 17.

On February 2, Simonovsky District Court of Moscow replaced his suspended sentence in the Yves Rocher case with a real one of three and a half years in prison.