Kuleba, Blinken reaffirm importance of Ukraine-U.S. strategic partnership, agree to make it more ambitious

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken reaffirmed the importance of the strategic partnership between Ukraine and the United States.

"In our first call today Antony Blinken and I affirmed the importance of the Ukraine-U.S. strategic partnership. We agreed to raise the level of amtition and begin a new day in our relations. Grateful for the unfaltering U.S. support of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," Kuleba wrote on his Twitter on Monday night.

"It was our first conversation. The Secretary of State indicated at the very beginning that he wanted to talk with Ukraine one of the first [...] We agreed on the main thing – to fill our strategic partnership with new ambitions," Kuleba said on the Freedom of Speech television program on ICTV.

The minister said the conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Blinken was planned last week and did not take place for technical reasons.