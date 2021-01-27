Facts

11:36 27.01.2021

Unidentified persons send threats to e-mail of Hungarian Embassy, sign themselves as 'patrioti Ukrainy'

1 min read
Unidentified persons send threats to e-mail of Hungarian Embassy, sign themselves as 'patrioti Ukrainy'

The Hungarian Embassy in Ukraine received threats by e-mail from unknown persons who signed themselves as "patrioti Ukrainy" (patriots of Ukraine) before the arrival of Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto in Kyiv, said Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

"Someone really needs third rate provocations before Peter Szijjarto's visit. The Hungarian Embassy has received threats from 'patrioti Ukrainy' (original language)," Kuleba wrote on his Twitter account on Tuesday evening.

He noted that law enforcement officers are already working on this case.

"The authors, obviously, are outside of Ukraine - otherwise two errors in the word 'Ukraine' cannot be explained," the minister is sure.

As reported, on December 2, Szijjarto asked the OSCE to send a monitoring mission to Zakarpattia in connection with the situation there.

 

Tags: #embassy #hungarian
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:42 17.12.2020
Ukrainian Embassy sends note to Bosnia-Herzegovina MFA because of its present of 300-year-old Ukrainian icon from Luhansk to Russian MFA head – media

Ukrainian Embassy sends note to Bosnia-Herzegovina MFA because of its present of 300-year-old Ukrainian icon from Luhansk to Russian MFA head – media

17:05 11.12.2020
Consular Section of Ukrainian Embassy in Belarus partially suspends consular operations

Consular Section of Ukrainian Embassy in Belarus partially suspends consular operations

10:54 21.09.2020
U.S. Embassy calls on Russia to end conflict in Donbas, release all illegally imprisoned Ukrainians

U.S. Embassy calls on Russia to end conflict in Donbas, release all illegally imprisoned Ukrainians

19:00 13.08.2020
Rally of solidarity with Belarusian protesters held near Belarusian Embassy in Kyiv

Rally of solidarity with Belarusian protesters held near Belarusian Embassy in Kyiv

16:29 06.06.2020
Ukraine's Embassy in U.S. gradually restoring reception of visitors on consular issues from June 9 - diplomatic mission

Ukraine's Embassy in U.S. gradually restoring reception of visitors on consular issues from June 9 - diplomatic mission

11:06 21.05.2020
US assistance to Ukraine to mitigate COVID-19 crisis increases to $15.5 million

US assistance to Ukraine to mitigate COVID-19 crisis increases to $15.5 million

16:18 20.02.2020
Ukrainian Embassy in China in constant contact with Ukrainians who refused to be evacuated

Ukrainian Embassy in China in constant contact with Ukrainians who refused to be evacuated

13:29 10.02.2020
Ukraine evacuates its citizens from Chinese province of Hubei on Tuesday – embassy

Ukraine evacuates its citizens from Chinese province of Hubei on Tuesday – embassy

16:36 31.01.2020
Embassy reports 60 Ukrainians remain in China's Hubei, some ask for evacuation

Embassy reports 60 Ukrainians remain in China's Hubei, some ask for evacuation

12:19 18.10.2019
Ukrainians of Kazakhstan don't take part in round table in occupied Crimea – Embassy

Ukrainians of Kazakhstan don't take part in round table in occupied Crimea – Embassy

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Batkivschyna initiates referendums on five issues – Tymoshenko

Ukraine sees 3,776 new cases of COVID-19, 14,250 recoveries over past day – Stepanov

Slovakia to take part in Crimean Platform summit – MFA

Rada backs bill on all-Ukrainian referendum

Court rules to delay sale of building of ex-owners of PrivatBank in Ohio for $17 mln

LATEST

Ukrainian MFA, Kyiv Gymnasium of Oriental Languages sign cooperation memo

Batkivschyna initiates referendums on five issues – Tymoshenko

PACE draft decision proposes to waive sanctions against Russia – media

Kuleba congratulates Blinken on his appointment as U.S. Secretary of State

Ukraine sees 3,776 new cases of COVID-19, 14,250 recoveries over past day – Stepanov

Three quarters of Ukrainians say country moving in wrong direction - poll

Ambassador Korniychuk: FTA between Ukraine and Israel twill be extend to services sector

Slovakia to take part in Crimean Platform summit – MFA

Rada backs bill on all-Ukrainian referendum

Court rules to delay sale of building of ex-owners of PrivatBank in Ohio for $17 mln

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD