Unidentified persons send threats to e-mail of Hungarian Embassy, sign themselves as 'patrioti Ukrainy'

The Hungarian Embassy in Ukraine received threats by e-mail from unknown persons who signed themselves as "patrioti Ukrainy" (patriots of Ukraine) before the arrival of Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto in Kyiv, said Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

"Someone really needs third rate provocations before Peter Szijjarto's visit. The Hungarian Embassy has received threats from 'patrioti Ukrainy' (original language)," Kuleba wrote on his Twitter account on Tuesday evening.

He noted that law enforcement officers are already working on this case.

"The authors, obviously, are outside of Ukraine - otherwise two errors in the word 'Ukraine' cannot be explained," the minister is sure.

As reported, on December 2, Szijjarto asked the OSCE to send a monitoring mission to Zakarpattia in connection with the situation there.