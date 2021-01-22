Facts

17:11 22.01.2021

We abandon concept of collaborator in bill on state policy for transition period – Reznikov

2 min read
We abandon concept of collaborator in bill on state policy for transition period – Reznikov

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov says that in the bill on the state policy of the transition period, they refused to use the concept of a collaborator.

"We made a decision for ourselves to refuse the word 'collaborator.' I also used it in my public interviews and even said that we should pass legislation on collaborators. But when we started to study international experience, including the historical one, we saw that the collaboration has a very controversial meaning and has a negative connotation in relation to everyone, and with a high probability common people, hostages, can fall under the collaboration," Reznikov told journalists on Friday.

In his opinion, this is a very risky subject, due to which it was decided to abandon such terminology.

"Most of the people in the occupied territory are hostages, so we propose to introduce a gradation of cooperation with the occupation regimes so that it is possible to clearly distinguish," Reznikov said.

The bill proposes a definition of terminology, which should be uniform for all legislation. These are both new and improved terms: the occupation forces and occupation services of the Russian Federation; political, diplomatic and sanctions measures; territorial communities on the contact line, temporary occupation; de-occupation; de-occupied territories; reintegration of de-occupied territories; lasting peace; priority development territories.

Tags: #collaborator
Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

It is needed to adopt new law on lustration according to UN standards for de-occupied territories – Reznikov

Bill on state policy of transition period is framework – Reznikov

Videoconference of Normandy Four leaders' advisors postponed due to tragedy in Kharkiv – source

Kyiv authorities negotiating with several U.S., European manufacturers of COVID-19 vaccine to buy 1 mln doses at expense of capital's budget

January 23 to be announced nationwide mourning in connection with death in illegal nursing home in Kharkiv

LATEST

Bill on state policy of transitional period provides for introduction of institute for convalidation of documents received in occupied territories – Reznikov

Chinese Sinovac Biotech authorizes Lekhim to act on behalf of it in Ukraine for five years – Health Ministry

It is needed to adopt new law on lustration according to UN standards for de-occupied territories – Reznikov

Zelensky calls for comprehensive approach to social services for care of elderly

Tikhanovskaya wants sanctions expanded against Minsk

Bill on state policy of transition period is framework – Reznikov

G7 Ambassadors expect transparent selection of SAPO head, independence of anti-corruption agencies

Videoconference of Normandy Four leaders' advisors postponed due to tragedy in Kharkiv – source

Rada intends to adopt law on state symbols of Ukraine in 2021

Zelensky initiates reform of activity of nursing homes in Ukraine after fire in Kharkiv

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD