ECHR to announce important info in 'Ukraine vs. Russia' case – Maliuska

Ukraine is awaiting a decision by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) over the next few days on the admissibility of Ukraine's claim against the Russian Federation due to the occupation of Crimea, Justice Minister Denys Maliuska said.

"The ECHR will post the date of the announcement of the decision on the admissibility on its website within the next few days. If the ECHR finds the case admissible, the court will proceed to consider Ukraine's complaint on the merits. If not, we will continue litigation in other cases," Maliuska wrote on his Facebook page on Friday.

The minister recalled that on March 13, 2014, the Ukrainian government filed with the ECHR the first interstate complaint against Russia regarding the events in Crimea. The ECHR immediately adopted a statement to its proceedings and the case "Ukraine vs. Russia" was assigned No. 20958/14 with the granting a priority status to it.

According to him, the content of the interstate complaint "Ukraine vs. Russia" covers the complaints of the Ukrainian government on violation of the rights of citizens by Russia.

The case is now pending admissibility. At this stage of the consideration of the case, Ukraine proves the jurisdiction of the Russian Federation in relation to the violations alleged by Ukraine.

According to Maliuska, Ukraine is awaiting the decision of the ECHR on admissibility. "This will not yet be a solution to the merits of the requirements, but it will be an important intermediate result," he concluded.