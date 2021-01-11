Facts

10:36 11.01.2021

ECHR to announce important info in 'Ukraine vs. Russia' case – Maliuska

2 min read
ECHR to announce important info in 'Ukraine vs. Russia' case – Maliuska

Ukraine is awaiting a decision by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) over the next few days on the admissibility of Ukraine's claim against the Russian Federation due to the occupation of Crimea, Justice Minister Denys Maliuska said.

"The ECHR will post the date of the announcement of the decision on the admissibility on its website within the next few days. If the ECHR finds the case admissible, the court will proceed to consider Ukraine's complaint on the merits. If not, we will continue litigation in other cases," Maliuska wrote on his Facebook page on Friday.

The minister recalled that on March 13, 2014, the Ukrainian government filed with the ECHR the first interstate complaint against Russia regarding the events in Crimea. The ECHR immediately adopted a statement to its proceedings and the case "Ukraine vs. Russia" was assigned No. 20958/14 with the granting a priority status to it.

According to him, the content of the interstate complaint "Ukraine vs. Russia" covers the complaints of the Ukrainian government on violation of the rights of citizens by Russia.

The case is now pending admissibility. At this stage of the consideration of the case, Ukraine proves the jurisdiction of the Russian Federation in relation to the violations alleged by Ukraine.

According to Maliuska, Ukraine is awaiting the decision of the ECHR on admissibility. "This will not yet be a solution to the merits of the requirements, but it will be an important intermediate result," he concluded.

Tags: #crimea #echr #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:55 11.01.2021
Industrial prices in Ukraine 14.5% up in 2020 - statistics

Industrial prices in Ukraine 14.5% up in 2020 - statistics

16:21 11.01.2021
Ukraine to consider issue of restoring water supply to Crimea only in context of its de-occupation – Kuleba

Ukraine to consider issue of restoring water supply to Crimea only in context of its de-occupation – Kuleba

15:16 11.01.2021
ECHR to render decision on Jan 14 in Ukraine vs. Russia case on complaint about human rights violations in Crimea

ECHR to render decision on Jan 14 in Ukraine vs. Russia case on complaint about human rights violations in Crimea

12:36 11.01.2021
Group of Ambassadors of G7 countries will continue to support Ukraine in carrying out reforms stimulating economic development

Group of Ambassadors of G7 countries will continue to support Ukraine in carrying out reforms stimulating economic development

11:32 11.01.2021
IMF mission to review SBA for Ukraine resumes work

IMF mission to review SBA for Ukraine resumes work

10:05 11.01.2021
Ukraine registers 4,288 new COVID-19 cases, 4,819 recoveries in past 24 hours - health minister

Ukraine registers 4,288 new COVID-19 cases, 4,819 recoveries in past 24 hours - health minister

09:42 11.01.2021
Erdogan welcomes return of Ukrainian sailors from Libya to Ukraine, promises further assistance

Erdogan welcomes return of Ukrainian sailors from Libya to Ukraine, promises further assistance

11:28 09.01.2021
Ukraine records 4,846 new COVID-19 cases per day, 7,961 people recovered - Stepanov

Ukraine records 4,846 new COVID-19 cases per day, 7,961 people recovered - Stepanov

15:40 08.01.2021
Ukraine on Jan 19-21 to submit first samples to WHO laboratory to detect British strain of COVID-19 – Liashko

Ukraine on Jan 19-21 to submit first samples to WHO laboratory to detect British strain of COVID-19 – Liashko

13:16 08.01.2021
Antiepidemic lockdown starts in Ukraine

Antiepidemic lockdown starts in Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

U.S. Treasury imposes sanctions against number of individuals, organizations from Ukraine for meddling in elections

Ukrainian persons involved in U.S. sanctions list are linked to Russia – U.S. Treasury

Lekhim to supply first 700,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine in March under contract with Health Ministry – company

Armed Forces' serviceman died in JFO area as result of shelling – Ukrainian delegation at TCG

Ukraine to consider issue of restoring water supply to Crimea only in context of its de-occupation – Kuleba

LATEST

U.S. Treasury imposes sanctions against number of individuals, organizations from Ukraine for meddling in elections

Ukrainian persons involved in U.S. sanctions list are linked to Russia – U.S. Treasury

Lekhim to supply first 700,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine in March under contract with Health Ministry – company

Armed Forces' serviceman died in JFO area as result of shelling – Ukrainian delegation at TCG

Explosion occurred at Vinnytsia's kindergarten – media

Updating Minsk Agreements is precondition for any further progress – Reznikov

Kuleba comments on Zeman's statement about similarity of events in U.S. Capitol with Maidan: It's like comparing Zeman with Havel - nothing in common

Lubnygaz asks to check Mosiychuk for involvement in explosion on Urengoy-Pomary-Uzhgorod gas pipeline

Explosion occurs in main gas pipeline in Poltava region - Lubnygaz JSC

Ukrainians not registered on wrecked plane in Indonesia - Foreign Ministry

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD