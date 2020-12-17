Facts

11:40 17.12.2020

Due to 'lockdown' Rada to work in plenary mode only on Jan 25-29 – resolution

1 min read
Due to 'lockdown' Rada to work in plenary mode only on Jan 25-29 – resolution

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine will work in plenary mode from January 25 to January 29.

Some 295 MPs supported relevant resolution No.4501, changing the schedule of parliament due to the introduction of additional anti-epidemiological measures in Ukraine, at a meeting on Thursday.

According to the adopted amendments, MPs will work in committees, commissions, factions and groups from January 11 to January 15 as well as from January 18 to January 22.

According to a correspondent from Interfax-Ukraine, the changes in the schedule of the Verkhovna Rada's work are connected with the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine decision on the establishment of lockdown and the introduction of restrictive anti-epidemiological measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Ukraine from January 8 to January 25, 2021.

Tags: #rada
AD
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:08 17.12.2020
Rada passes bill on 'investment nannies' for projects valued at EUR 20 mln and more

Rada passes bill on 'investment nannies' for projects valued at EUR 20 mln and more

18:45 16.12.2020
Rada creates TIC to investigate reasons for coal industry enterprises unprofitability

Rada creates TIC to investigate reasons for coal industry enterprises unprofitability

18:16 16.12.2020
If elections were held in near future, five parties would enter Rada - poll

If elections were held in near future, five parties would enter Rada - poll

13:02 16.12.2020
Rada backs dismissal of Besarab from post of Minister for Veterans Affairs

Rada backs dismissal of Besarab from post of Minister for Veterans Affairs

11:52 16.12.2020
Rada laws, resolutions to be officially published only in Holos Ukrainy newspaper from Jan 1

Rada laws, resolutions to be officially published only in Holos Ukrainy newspaper from Jan 1

18:49 15.12.2020
Rada adopts 2021 state budget

Rada adopts 2021 state budget

17:52 15.12.2020
Rada starts considering draft state budget-2021 in second reading

Rada starts considering draft state budget-2021 in second reading

16:48 15.12.2020
Rada adopts bill restoring full-fledged work of NACP

Rada adopts bill restoring full-fledged work of NACP

14:02 15.12.2020
Rada supports at second reading draft amendments to Budget Code – with 311 votes

Rada supports at second reading draft amendments to Budget Code – with 311 votes

13:27 15.12.2020
Rada extends meeting until completion of consideration of state budget-2021

Rada extends meeting until completion of consideration of state budget-2021

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Germany to allocate EUR 2 mln for ICRC work in Donbas – embassy

Russia blocks exchange of detainees, demanding procedural cleansing of nine people previously released by Ukraine – Harmash

Kharkiv Mayor Kernes died, time, place of funeral not determined yet

Ukraine records 12,047 COVID-19 cases per day, 12,939 people recovered – Stepanov

Age limit for working in civil service increased to 70 years

LATEST

Germany to allocate EUR 2 mln for ICRC work in Donbas – embassy

Russia blocks exchange of detainees, demanding procedural cleansing of nine people previously released by Ukraine – Harmash

UAH 400 mln to be allocated for treatment of COVID-19 from Kyiv budget by end of 2020 - Kyiv authorities

Kharkiv Mayor Kernes died, time, place of funeral not determined yet

Ukraine records 12,047 COVID-19 cases per day, 12,939 people recovered – Stepanov

Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire twice from midnight – JFO HQ

Berlin wants good relations with Russia, but does not forget about Ukraine, Navalny case – Merkel

Agreement with UK may commence from Jan 1 - trade representative

Nova Poshta invests UAH 12 mln in opening service center at checkpoint in Novotroitske

No military way to resolve situation in Donbas - Armed Forces' specialist

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD