Due to 'lockdown' Rada to work in plenary mode only on Jan 25-29 – resolution

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine will work in plenary mode from January 25 to January 29.

Some 295 MPs supported relevant resolution No.4501, changing the schedule of parliament due to the introduction of additional anti-epidemiological measures in Ukraine, at a meeting on Thursday.

According to the adopted amendments, MPs will work in committees, commissions, factions and groups from January 11 to January 15 as well as from January 18 to January 22.

According to a correspondent from Interfax-Ukraine, the changes in the schedule of the Verkhovna Rada's work are connected with the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine decision on the establishment of lockdown and the introduction of restrictive anti-epidemiological measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Ukraine from January 8 to January 25, 2021.