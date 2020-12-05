Meeting with bloggers, civil society representatives held at President's Office

Deputy Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Roman Mashovets, advisors to the Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Mykhailo Podoliak and Oleksiy Arestovych met with bloggers and representatives of civil society involved in national security and defense.

Problems related to the foundations of the country's security and the consolidation of society were discussed at the meeting. We paid special attention to discussing conflict issues that cause public resonance.

Podoliak said that there are certain "pain points" in society, and it is necessary to cooperate to solve these problems. At the same time, there can be no alternative assessments of the actions taking place in Donbas.

"We must have one voice, one public position in this direction. We must understand that this is a war, there are specific countries that take part in it. There are no autonomous occupying administrations that do not exist by themselves," Podoliak said.

He said that the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) has official spokesman Oleksiy Arestovych, who will voice a consolidated position on the issues discussed within the TCG.

"There is a specific spokesman, he will express the position of the state of Ukraine," Podoliak said.

In turn, Mashovets spoke about new approaches in the personnel policy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, and also told the meeting participants about the president's approaches to assessing the effectiveness of the government defense procurement. He called on members of the public to participate in the discussion of problem situations in the defense sector.