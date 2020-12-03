Ambassador of Ukraine to Israel: it is necessary to develop bilateral cooperation in the field of cinematography

Ukraine has significant potential for the Israeli film industry and bilateral cultural cooperation in this area needs to be developed. The Ambassador of Ukraine in the State of Israel Yevgen Korniychuk said this in an online meeting «Ukraine's potential for the Israeli film industry», according to the page of the Ukrainian Embassy.

«During the event, issues related to the prospects and opportunities of Israeli companies in the film industry for filming in Ukraine were discussed. Ambassador Yevgen Korniychuk stressed the importance of developing bilateral cultural cooperation in the field of cinematography», - the message says.

At the same time, the head of the diplomatic mission stressed «readiness to provide comprehensive assistance for cooperation in this area».

More than 50 participants joined the event, among them - representatives of the State Film Agency of Ukraine, the Association of Israeli Producers and Israeli film industry companies. The Israeli Ukrainian Alliance organized the online meeting.