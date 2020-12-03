Facts

12:43 03.12.2020

Ambassador of Ukraine to Israel: it is necessary to develop bilateral cooperation in the field of cinematography

1 min read
Ambassador of Ukraine to Israel: it is necessary to develop bilateral cooperation in the field of cinematography

Ukraine has significant potential for the Israeli film industry and bilateral cultural cooperation in this area needs to be developed. The Ambassador of Ukraine in the State of Israel Yevgen Korniychuk said this in an online meeting «Ukraine's potential for the Israeli film industry», according to the page of the Ukrainian Embassy.

«During the event, issues related to the prospects and opportunities of Israeli companies in the film industry for filming in Ukraine were discussed. Ambassador Yevgen Korniychuk stressed the importance of developing bilateral cultural cooperation in the field of cinematography», - the message says.

At the same time, the head of the diplomatic mission stressed «readiness to provide comprehensive assistance for cooperation in this area».

More than 50 participants joined the event, among them - representatives of the State Film Agency of Ukraine, the Association of Israeli Producers and Israeli film industry companies. The Israeli Ukrainian Alliance organized the online meeting.

AD
Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

EU studying Kyiv's proposal on 'Crimean platform,' EU special representative for Crimea - Stano

Zelensky appoints Serhiy Hamaliy head of Khmelnytsky Regional State Administration

Ukroboronprom reports on searches of SBU related to foreign economic contracts

Zelensky signs decree on non-proliferation of mass destruction weapons

Denisova meets at checkpoint with representative of 'DPR' in TCG humanitarian subgroup

LATEST

Ambassador Korniychuk: we identified measures to help increase medical tourism from Israel to Ukraine

EU studying Kyiv's proposal on 'Crimean platform,' EU special representative for Crimea - Stano

Zelensky appoints Serhiy Hamaliy head of Khmelnytsky Regional State Administration

Ukroboronprom reports on searches of SBU related to foreign economic contracts

Zelensky signs decree on non-proliferation of mass destruction weapons

Denisova meets at checkpoint with representative of 'DPR' in TCG humanitarian subgroup

Ukraine ready to increase national contribution to NATO-led operations - Taran

Russia's attempt to legitimize so-called 'LPR', 'DPR' at meeting of UNSC is step towards complete intl isolation - Ukrainian delegation to TCG

Zelensky appoints ex-head of Kherson regional administration Husev as director of Ukroboronprom - decree

In Ukraine, largest number of patients recover from COVID-19 second day in row

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD