Restrictions of 'orange' zone to be in effect throughout the country at weekends, on weekdays – PM

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal says that restrictions of the "orange" zone will be in effect throughout the country at weekends and on weekdays.

"At weekends and on weekdays, restrictions of the 'orange' zone will be in effect throughout the country," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Wednesday.