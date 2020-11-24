Public laboratories' capacities allow testing for COVID-19 everyone who needs it – Liashko

The capacities of public laboratories in Ukraine make it possible to test for the presence of coronavirus (COVID-19) everyone who is sent by physicians, Deputy Health Minister, Chief Sanitary Doctor of Ukraine Viktor Liashko has said.

"PCR testing remains essential for laboratory diagnosis of COVID-19. The capacities of public laboratories allow testing everyone who is sent by physicians," Liashko wrote on his Facebook page on Tuesday.

He also urged citizens to consult a physician at the first symptoms of acute respiratory viral infections, and in case of refusal to test for COVID-19, contact the hotline.

"Do not wait at home with symptoms for five to ten days. At the first sign of acute respiratory viral infections, contact your physician and tell him about your health condition. In case of refusal to conduct testing, please contact the hotline: 0800 60 20 19 for fixing and further responding to such cases," Liashko said.