No date of introducing tougher quarantine due to COVID-19, but such plan being discussed with city mayors – PM

A plan to introduce tougher quarantine in Ukraine due to the spread of coronavirus infection is being developed, but it will be introduced only if the weekend quarantine does not work, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said.

"This plan is indeed being developed, but this is plan B, if the weekend quarantine does not work. We have begun a public discussion of this plan B so that the whole country understands it. We want our steps to be clear and predictable for people and businesses. Therefore, this week we met twice with the mayors. A meeting was held with the Council of Churches, A meeting and discussion with business," Shmyhal wrote on the Facebook social network on Saturday.