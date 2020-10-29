Facts

10:44 29.10.2020

Although Constitutional Court's decision is serious blow, it still does not destroy Ukraine's interaction with Western partners – Kuleba

Decision of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine on recognizing as unconstitutional certain provisions of the aw of Ukraine on the prevention of corruption and Aricle 366-1 of the Criminal Code, which provides for criminal liability for false declaration, although it is a serious blow, it still does not destroy Ukraine's interaction with Western partners, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"I am convinced that the decision of the Constitutional Court, although it is a serious blow, still does not destroy our interaction with Western partners. However, if we fail to overcome the negative consequences of this decision and ensure the proper functioning of the anti-corruption infrastructure, then we will have a problem," he said in an online briefing on Thursday.

Kuleba said that the existence and effective functioning of this infrastructure is an important element of Ukraine's interaction with Western partners.

"On the one hand, in a state that professes the principle of the rule of law, namely, this is Ukraine, it is necessary to respect the decisions of the courts, of any court, but at the same time it must be stated that yesterday's decision of the Constitutional Court creates a serious problem. The problem not only for the internal development of Ukraine, but also for our relations with partners who contributed to the creation of Ukraine's anti-corruption infrastructure," the minister said.

Kuleba said that both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the government, including the Foreign Ministry, are absolutely decisive and principled about overcoming the consequences of the problem created by the Constitutional Court's decision.

"Soon you will see specific steps in this direction," he said.

The minister said the task of the Foreign Ministry in this situation is, along with partners, to find the best ways to solve the problem and to ensure that the anti-corruption infrastructure in Ukraine is functioning properly.

"We will not do this because someone asks us, we will do it because the fight against corruption is in the interests of Ukraine, the interests of the Ukrainian people, the strengthening of the welfare of Ukrainians and the further movement of Ukraine along the path of European integration," he said.

