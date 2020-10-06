Facts

10:41 06.10.2020

Rozhkova considers council's note of reprimand as 'wakeup call' for NBU's independence

1 min read
First Deputy Head of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Kateryna Rozhkova believes that the mistrust imposed on her for communicating with the media is an alarming signal for the independence of the central bank.

"How exactly could we with Sologub upset the NBU Council, for which we received a reprimand and distrust? These are our communications with Dmytro. However, I'm not sure if this is a reason," she wrote on Facebook.

"I believe that this is a victory of the past over the future. An alarming signal for the independence of the NBU, and in general for common sense," Rozhkova added.

Interfax-Ukraine
