EU leaders should announce specific list of steps for Ukraine's membership in EU – Zelensky

European leaders must clearly declare the conditions for Ukraine to gain full membership in the European Union, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"I believe that an understandable position of Europe towards Ukraine is very important for Ukrainians. I asked a question to many European leaders: You should answer the Ukrainians that you want Ukrainians to take step by step to become the EU members," the head of state said in an interview with the Euronews television channel.

According to Zelensky, after receiving a specific list of steps, it will be clear what needs to be done and how long it takes for Ukraine's European integration.

"Both Ukraine and Europe should have an understanding of what we need now. It seems to me that we just need to make the kind of country that Europe really wants, but Ukraine must decide," the president said.

In his opinion, despite the fact that not all EU countries want to see Ukraine in the EU, the European Union as a whole wants Ukraine to be a partner and have membership.

Zelensky said that the countries of Europe and the EU support Ukraine and stand firm in the position of protecting its territorial integrity and sovereignty.

"We see how Europe acts with sanctions today, how it supports us, losing money due to sanctions against the Russian Federation. I am grateful to them for that," he said.