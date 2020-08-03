Facts

11:50 03.08.2020

Record shipment of over 56 kg of Ecuadorian cocaine found in banana container in Odesa region

2 min read
Record shipment of over 56 kg of Ecuadorian cocaine found in banana container in Odesa region

 Law enforcement agencies have found over 56 kilograms of cocaine in the Pivdenny seaport in Odesa region.

"The drugs were found in a banana container from Ecuador. The cocaine packed in 47 briquettes was stashed in ventilation hatches. Each briquette carried the brand marking of letters and digits indicating its belonging to a particular drug syndicate," the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service said in a statement on Monday.

The approximate black market cost of 56.4 kilograms of cocaine may exceed UAH 200 million.

A criminal case was opened under Article 305 of the Ukrainian Criminal Code, "Contraband of Narcotic and Psychotropic Substances, their Analogues, or Precursors, or Counterfeit Medications."

This is not the first seizure of large quantities of hard drugs in Ukraine this year. Border guards from the Odesa unit seized large batches of cocaine in the Pivdenny seaport in February and May 2020.

In the first case, over 30 kilograms of cocaine were found in a car container from Chile. Every package carried an image of the Monopoly game character.

In the other case, the drug was stashed in technical cavities of a banana container from Ecuador. The cocaine was packed in 45 briquettes. Every briquette had a lead coating to reduce the possibility of its detection by scanners and police dogs. The shipment's gross weight stood at 53.4 kilograms.

Tags: #drugs #odesa_region
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:54 21.09.2019
Nine killed in road accident in Odesa region - police, citing preliminary info

Nine killed in road accident in Odesa region - police, citing preliminary info

11:28 05.08.2019
SBU unmasks embezzlement of millions during reconstruction of channel in Odesa region

SBU unmasks embezzlement of millions during reconstruction of channel in Odesa region

15:39 26.07.2019
Latest successful tests of Vilkha rocket system held in Odesa region on Thursday – NSDC

Latest successful tests of Vilkha rocket system held in Odesa region on Thursday – NSDC

13:23 10.04.2019
Cabinet approves dismissal of Stepanov from post of head of Odesa Regional State Administration

Cabinet approves dismissal of Stepanov from post of head of Odesa Regional State Administration

14:43 09.07.2018
Two companies to build wind power plants in Odesa region for almost 200 MW - UWEA

Two companies to build wind power plants in Odesa region for almost 200 MW - UWEA

16:21 18.04.2018
Drugs importers today cannot assess response of medicine service to remarks to draft new rules to receive GMP certificate

Drugs importers today cannot assess response of medicine service to remarks to draft new rules to receive GMP certificate

12:10 17.04.2018
Ukraine, U.S. to cooperate in fight against intl drug trafficking – Avakov

Ukraine, U.S. to cooperate in fight against intl drug trafficking – Avakov

14:07 27.10.2017
SBU exposes Vyshgorod deputy mayor, suspected of embezzling budget funds, on drug sales

SBU exposes Vyshgorod deputy mayor, suspected of embezzling budget funds, on drug sales

12:38 25.11.2016
First drugs bought for 2016 budget funds to be supplied late Nov – Health minister

First drugs bought for 2016 budget funds to be supplied late Nov – Health minister

18:17 14.09.2016
Health ministry, government, lawmakers unblock supply of cancer drugs detained in Boryspil

Health ministry, government, lawmakers unblock supply of cancer drugs detained in Boryspil

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

'Terrorist' who threatened to explode in Leonardo business center in Kyiv has no explosives – SBU

'Kyiv terrorist' captured alive, no explosion happened – Gerashchenko

In Kyiv, police begin negotiations with terrorist in Leonardo business center

Local govts not authorized to mitigate quarantine restrictions – Stepanov

OSCE SMM records 225 ceasefire violations in Donbas since July 27

LATEST

'Terrorist' who threatened to explode in Leonardo business center in Kyiv has no explosives – SBU

'Kyiv terrorist' captured alive, no explosion happened – Gerashchenko

In Kyiv, police begin negotiations with terrorist in Leonardo business center

Local govts not authorized to mitigate quarantine restrictions – Stepanov

OSCE SMM records 225 ceasefire violations in Donbas since July 27

Russia's leaders will accept existence of independent Ukraine - foreign intelligence chief

Kravchuk invites representatives of occupied Donbas to formulate their view of these territories' future

Ternopil authorities strongly disagree with attaching city to red epidemiological zone – mayor

Ukraine records 990 new COVID-19 cases, 333 recoveries, 13 deaths in past 24 hours – NSDC

Kravchuk wants U.S. to join Donbas peace process

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD