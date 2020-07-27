Facts

16:13 27.07.2020

Moscow cannot serve as guarantor of ceasefire in Donbas – Kremlin

1 min read
Moscow cannot serve as guarantor of ceasefire in Donbas – Kremlin

Russia is not supposed to serve as a guarantor of a ceasefire in Donbas, as it is not a party to the Ukrainian internal conflict, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"As for any guarantees on Russia's part, I don't think we can speak about that in this particular case, because Russia is not a party to the conflict in the southeastern part of Ukraine," Peskov told journalists when asked on what conditions the Kremlin can guarantee the observance of a ceasefire in Donbas.

Tags: #donbas #russia
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:14 27.07.2020
New ceasefire in Donbas starts after Russia-occupation forces open fire on Ukrainian positions 13 times on Sunday, wounding one

New ceasefire in Donbas starts after Russia-occupation forces open fire on Ukrainian positions 13 times on Sunday, wounding one

10:27 24.07.2020
Russian-led forces fire eight times at Ukrainian positions in Donbas - JFO HQ

Russian-led forces fire eight times at Ukrainian positions in Donbas - JFO HQ

10:30 23.07.2020
Russians in Trilateral Contact Group demand that Kyiv cancels resolution adopted by Rada on local elections, Ukrainian side refuses

Russians in Trilateral Contact Group demand that Kyiv cancels resolution adopted by Rada on local elections, Ukrainian side refuses

09:37 23.07.2020
Agreements on new measures to observe ceasefire from July 27 in Donbas reached in Minsk - president's office

Agreements on new measures to observe ceasefire from July 27 in Donbas reached in Minsk - president's office

18:15 22.07.2020
Russian-led forces violate silence regime six times in Donbas on Wed

Russian-led forces violate silence regime six times in Donbas on Wed

13:22 21.07.2020
Russian-led forces hand over to Ukraine another unidentified body - JFO HQ

Russian-led forces hand over to Ukraine another unidentified body - JFO HQ

10:19 21.07.2020
JFO HQ reports one KIA, one WIA amid 17 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

JFO HQ reports one KIA, one WIA amid 17 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

18:46 20.07.2020
Kadyrov's statement requires no obligatory official response – Ukrainian president's office

Kadyrov's statement requires no obligatory official response – Ukrainian president's office

14:40 20.07.2020
Ukrainian military killed while performing battle mission in Donbas near Shumy village

Ukrainian military killed while performing battle mission in Donbas near Shumy village

14:07 17.07.2020
Army doctor, killed in Donbas, was Estonian citizen – Estonian FM

Army doctor, killed in Donbas, was Estonian citizen – Estonian FM

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Russia does not want to guarantee ceasefire in Donbas, knows that is responsible for it – Reznikov

Sea Breeze 2020 exercises showed high level of compatibility, readiness to fulfill common tasks of their participants

Ankara receives updated lists of Ukrainian political prisoners held in Russia - Turkish Ambassador

Russia-occupation forces in Donbas fire on UAF's 36th Marine Brigade units - JFO commander

NCCC detects data leakage from Cloudflare service threatening security of public, private resources

LATEST

Russia does not want to guarantee ceasefire in Donbas, knows that is responsible for it – Reznikov

Sea Breeze 2020 exercises showed high level of compatibility, readiness to fulfill common tasks of their participants

Two of three Ukrainians think country moving in wrong direction, 60% note worsening economic situation - Rating survey

Ankara receives updated lists of Ukrainian political prisoners held in Russia - Turkish Ambassador

Ankara, Kyiv discussing joint development, production of Bayraktar drones in Ukraine – Turkish ambassador

Russia-occupation forces in Donbas fire on UAF's 36th Marine Brigade units - JFO commander

NCCC detects data leakage from Cloudflare service threatening security of public, private resources

Zelensky in phone talk with Putin says about the need to free Ukrainian citizens in ORDLO, Crimea, Russia, raises issue of release of Crimean Tatar Suleymanov

Zelensky, Putin note importance of successful implementation of Paris agreements for next Normandy format summit in Berlin

Zelensky, Putin discuss law on special procedure for local self-government in ORDLO, decentralization law amending Ukraine's Constitution

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD