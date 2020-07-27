Moscow cannot serve as guarantor of ceasefire in Donbas – Kremlin

Russia is not supposed to serve as a guarantor of a ceasefire in Donbas, as it is not a party to the Ukrainian internal conflict, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"As for any guarantees on Russia's part, I don't think we can speak about that in this particular case, because Russia is not a party to the conflict in the southeastern part of Ukraine," Peskov told journalists when asked on what conditions the Kremlin can guarantee the observance of a ceasefire in Donbas.