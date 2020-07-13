Facts

16:24 13.07.2020

Kuleba on Russia requirements to change legislation for Donbas: Ukraine as independent state to pass laws that it considers necessary

2 min read
Ukraine, as the independent state, will adopt the laws that it considers necessary, and no country will indicate what its law should be, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said in an interview with the Segodnya (Today) publication, commenting on the issue of requirements of the Russian Federation to amend legislation for Donbas.

"When Russia is not satisfied with the provision of a law of Ukraine or a bill of Ukraine, it is a problem of Russia, not of Ukraine. We are the independent state and we will adopt those laws that we consider necessary. We respect our international obligations and always correlate our legislation with international obligations, but no country will indicate what the law should be. We are not a bureau for fulfillment of the some countires' wishes," he said.

The minister said that Ukraine has been implementing a fundamental reform of decentralization for several years, under which legislative acts are adopted, amendments to the Constitution are made, and it is within this process that the powers of the currently occupied certain districts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions (ORDLO) can be considered.

"With regard to the direct mention of the so-called ORDLO in the Constitution, this is unacceptable to us, and we are frankly talking about this with our partners," Kuleba said.

In addition, the foreign minister said that Ukraine expects that Russia will take a constructive, responsible position on the Minsk agreements and begin with a complete and comprehensive ceasefire.

"Some attempts to twist the Minsk agreements and interpret them in such a way that reintegration takes place on Russian conditions are doomed to failure in advance. We hope very much that Russia will take the constructive and responsible position regarding the Minsk agreements and begin with the first and most important rule, enshrined in them, this is the complete and comprehensive ceasefire. That is all. However, misinterpreting the Minsk agreements and starting to demand some political reforms in Ukraine, transformations before fulfilling all other points is literally shifting responsibility onto others," he said.

In addition, Kuleba called the statements of representative of Russia in the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) Boris Gryzlov at the TCG meeting about the fact that two additional states were created in Ukraine as unacceptable. He also promised that he would raise this issue with the foreign ministers of the member countries of the Normandy Format talks.

Tags: #donbas #kuleba #russia #ukraine
