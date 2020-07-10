Facts

10:10 10.07.2020

Ukraine will never put up with Russian rhetoric towards Crimea and Donbas

Ukraine will never put up with Russian rhetoric towards Crimea and Donbas

Ukraine will never put up with Russia rhetoric related to Autonomous Republic of Crimea and Donbas, Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Vasyl Bodnar wrote on Twitter.

"Crimea and Donbas are the territories of Ukraine. You even should not try to convince us. Ukraine will never put up with Russian rhetoric!" wrote Bodnar, commenting on an interview with Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation.

He stressed that that "the statements by the Russian Federation were equal to a big zero."

