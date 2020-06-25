Facts

10:46 25.06.2020

Another 81 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Kyiv, 33 previously infected people recover over past day – Klitschko

2 min read
Another 81 people have been infected with coronavirus (COVID-19) in Kyiv over the past 24 hours, while not a single person with COVID-19 has died and some 33 from the number of previously ill have recovered, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has said.

"Dear friends! The number of Kyiv residents who have been diagnosed with coronavirus over the past day has increased by 81 people. Today, there are 4,609 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ukraine's capital," Klitschko said on his Facebook page.

Thus, the new COVID-19 patients include 51 women from 18 to 78 years old, three girls from 2 to 14 years old, as well as 23 men from 18 to 80 years old and four boys from 7 to 17 years old.

There are three medical workers among the new COVID-19 cases.

Twelve patients were hospitalized in Kyiv, the rest are on self-isolation under the supervision of doctors.

"Some 33 people recovered over the past 24 hours. A total of 1,473 residents of Kyiv overcame the coronavirus disease," the mayor said.

He said that the majority of the new cases were found in Darnytsky district of Kyiv (13 cases), while Obolonsky and Solomiansky districts had 12 cases each, Shevchenkivsky district had nine cases.

Tags: #covid_19
