Kyiv, Vinnytsia region can ease quarantine based on new figures

The Health Ministry of Ukraine on Monday for the first time published the figures for easing of the anti-epidemiological measures under the new government-approved principles, according to which Kyiv and Vinnytsia region leave the list of the violators due to the large number of the tests and downward dynamics of the disease.

Thus, the number of the regions with a high COVID-19 rate dropped from nine to eight, two of which – Zakarpattia and Chernivtsi regions – in addition to an extremely negative dynamics (over 10%), have bed loading over 50% (59.64% and 51.54% respectively).

This list also includes Lviv, Zhytomyr, Volyn, Ternopil, Ivano-Frankivsk and Rivne regions, in which the dynamics of the first two is from 19.1%-24.87%, while the last two total 49.96% and 62.87%.

Apart from this, another six regions (Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Odesa and Chernihiv) started to violate a secondary indicator – testing coverage, as it has been doubled since Monday to 24 tests per 100,000 population.

As reported, starting from June 22, a region with a high prevalence of COVID-19 is a region that has one of the following characteristics: the occupancy rate in health facilities designated for the hospitalization of patients with a confirmed case of COVID-19 is more than 50%; the average number of PCR and EIA tests is less than 24 per 100,000 of population in the last seven days; the rate of detection of cases of COVID-19 infection is more than 11%; the growth rate of COVID-19 infections is more than 10%. The growth rate of COVID-19 infections is used in the case of registration of more than eight cases per 100,000 population in the last seven days.