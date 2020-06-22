Number of COVID-19 infections decreased in Ukraine in past 24 hrs up to 681 persons, with 133 recoveries, eight deaths

In Ukraine, as of Monday morning, 681 new cases of coronavirus infection have been detected over the past day, while 133 people from the number of previously sick with COVID-19 recovered, eight people died, the website of the Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine reported.

A day earlier, 735 cases were reported per day, there were about 841 cases on June 20, and on June 19, there were 921 new infections.

According to the National Security and Defense Council, the number of people infected on a cumulative total since the start of the pandemic as of Monday morning amounted to 37,241 people, 16,643 people recovered, and 1,012 people died.

Now in Ukraine, COVID-19 affects 19,587 people, which is 538 people more than the day before.