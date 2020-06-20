Foreigners entering Ukraine should have insurance policy covering COVID-19 treatment – Health Ministry

Foreigners entering Ukraine should have an insurance policy covering COVID-19 treatment, Ukraine's Minister of Health Maksym Stepanov has said.

"We are talking about a usual voluntary medical insurance policy. It is very important for us that the person who comes to Ukraine, who is not a citizen of Ukraine and not a refugee, must have a policy that covers exactly the COVID-19 treatment," he said at a briefing in Kyiv.

The minister explained that according to the law, the state covers treatment only to citizens of Ukraine or refugees who are in the territory of Ukraine.