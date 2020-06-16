Citizens from abroad with small number of active COVID-19 cases to be admitted to Ukraine without demand for self-isolation or observation – Liashko

Without being sent for self-isolation or observation, citizens from the countries of the "green zone" with a small number of active cases of coronavirus infection COVID-19 will be admitted to Ukraine, said Viktor Liashko, the chief sanitary doctor of the country.

"People from countries where the number of active cases of COVID-19 is less than 40 per 100,000 people will be allowed into Ukraine without self-isolation/observation. From June 15, an adaptive approach to self-isolation/observation of Ukrainians and citizens of other countries arriving from abroad was introduced," Liashko wrote on his Facebook page.

According to him, the countries are divided into two zones, according to the number of active cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 of population.

"From the 'red zone' (where the indicator is more than 40 active cases per 100,000 people), people will be sent for observation/isolation for 14 days after crossing the border. From the 'green zone' (where the indicator is less than 40), they may not undergo self-isolation," he stressed.

Liashko also noted that in order to make a decision on self-isolation/observation of persons, the country from which a person arrives and the country of which he is a citizen will be considered. And for foreigners, a prerequisite will be the availability of a COVID-19 medical insurance policy.

At the same time, Liashko added that if a person is a citizen of the "red zone" country, but has supporting evidence that he has been in the "green zone" country for the last 14 days, only the country of departure will be considered.