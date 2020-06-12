Zelensky appoints new Zaporizhia region governor

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has signed decrees to dismiss Vitaliy Turynok as Head of Zaporizhia Regional State Administration and appoint Vitaliy Bohovin to this post.

Decree No. 220/2020 on the dismissal dated June 11 was posted on the president's website on Friday.

Decree No. 221/2020 on the appointment of the new governor was also made public.

As reported, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the decision to change Zaporizhia region governor on May 20.

Vitaliy Bohovin was born in Zaporizhia region on August 17, 1969. He worked as Director of the private enterprise Bizon-Tech 2006. He ran for the 2019 parliamentary elections in the 78th constituency from the Servant of the People party.