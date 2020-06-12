Facts

15:58 12.06.2020

Zelensky appoints new Zaporizhia region governor

1 min read
Zelensky appoints new Zaporizhia region governor

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has signed decrees to dismiss Vitaliy Turynok as Head of Zaporizhia Regional State Administration and appoint Vitaliy Bohovin to this post.

Decree No. 220/2020 on the dismissal dated June 11 was posted on the president's website on Friday.

Decree No. 221/2020 on the appointment of the new governor was also made public.

As reported, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the decision to change Zaporizhia region governor on May 20.

Vitaliy Bohovin was born in Zaporizhia region on August 17, 1969. He worked as Director of the private enterprise Bizon-Tech 2006. He ran for the 2019 parliamentary elections in the 78th constituency from the Servant of the People party.

Tags: #zaporizhia_region
Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky wants to return Crimean issue on agenda, as war in Donbas began in Crimea – conversation with Swedish PM

Zelensky's spouse reports her positive test for COVID-19, while president has negative result

Bohdan says Zelensky traded dreams about 'a country of happy people' without corruption for a 'warm bath' and allows himself to be manipulated

Three Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid 16 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Ukraine committed to preserve SAPO autonomy, NABU independence by providing it with equipment for 'communication interception' – IMF memo

LATEST

Zelensky wants to return Crimean issue on agenda, as war in Donbas began in Crimea – conversation with Swedish PM

Zelensky's spouse reports her positive test for COVID-19, while president has negative result

Ukraine's Defense Ministry developing program of transfer to advanced weapons – Taran

Bohdan says Zelensky traded dreams about 'a country of happy people' without corruption for a 'warm bath' and allows himself to be manipulated

Three Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid 16 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Molecular Biology and Genetics Institute developing multi-test systems for diagnosis of COVID-19 during seasonal flu – Liashko

Ukraine committed to preserve SAPO autonomy, NABU independence by providing it with equipment for 'communication interception' – IMF memo

Constitutional Court receives MPs' motion on compliance with Constitution of bank law necessary for cooperation with IMF

Zelensky: U.S. assistance to Ukraine on defense is another sign of strong strategic partnership of countries

U.S. Congress allocates $250 mln to assist Ukraine in defense

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD