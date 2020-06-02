Facts

10:16 02.06.2020

Ukraine not intending to help Russia to deal with its challenges as occupying state – FM Kuleba on water supplies to Crimea

1 min read
Ukraine not intending to help Russia to deal with its challenges as occupying state – FM Kuleba on water supplies to Crimea

Ukraine thoroughly looks into the events in Crimea, however, it does not plan to help Russia to deal with its challenges as an occupying state, said Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba in response to talks about the possible water supplies to Crimea by Ukraine.

"We are closely looking into the events that take place on the Crimean peninsula. Of course, the situation there, I would even say, is even more than just critical, and there are no tools to resolve it from the point of view of the occupying state – Russian Federation. But we do not plan to help Russia to deal with its challenges as an occupant," the foreign minister said on the air of the Svoboda Slova (Freedom of Speech) program on ICTV on Monday.

He stressed that in accordance with international law, the occupying state beared a full responsibility for the situation on the occupied peninsula.

Tags: #crimea #kuleba #russia
Interfax-Ukraine
