Cooperation between Ukraine, EU aimed at EU membership through implementation of association agreement until 2025 - national program under the auspices of Ukraine-NATO Commission

ooperation between Ukraine and the EU is aimed at gaining membership in the European Union by implementing the Ukraine-EU association agreement until 2025, and achieving compliance with the criteria for EU membership is one of the strategic goals approved by President Volodymyr Zelensky on May 26 of the Annual National Program under the auspices of the Ukraine-NATO Commission for 2020.

"Cooperation with the European Union is aimed at ensuring the integration of Ukraine into the European political, economic and legal space with the aim of gaining full membership in the EU and is ensured through the further implementation of the Association Agreement between Ukraine, on the one hand, and the European Union, the European Atomic Energy Community and by their Member States, on the other hand (the deadline is 2025)," the national program says.

The program states that most citizens of Ukraine support Ukraine's desire to gain full membership in the European Union.