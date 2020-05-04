Facts

14:12 04.05.2020

Govt to allow operation of outdoor cafes, restaurants in Ukraine from May 11 – Shmyhal

Govt to allow operation of outdoor cafes, restaurants in Ukraine from May 11 – Shmyhal

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said that the government will allow the operation of outdoor cafes and restaurants from May 11.

"We will allow the operation of takeaway catering facilities, the work of cafes and restaurants located in open air in the establishments that are registered as food market operator's facilities," he said at an extraordinary government meeting on Monday.

According to him, this will allow local governments to control the anti-epidemiological situation.

From May 11, it is also planned to relax on the opening of parks, squares, recreation areas, beauty salons, hairdressers with overexposure of a number of conditions of the anti-epidemiological situation.

In addition, the operation of wholesale and retail trade in non-food items (except for shopping and entertainment centers), museums, libraries, dentistry, notaries, auditors, lawyers and consumer services will be allowed.

