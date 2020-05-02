Facts

12:19 02.05.2020

Trump nominates U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine

Trump nominates U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine

United States President Donald Trump has nominated retired Lt. General Keith W. Dayton as Ambassador to Ukraine, a press service of White House reported.

"Keith W. Dayton, of Washington, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to Ukraine," reads the report.

Keith W. Dayton currently serves as the Director of the George C. Marshall Center in Garmisch, Germany, a position he has held since 2010. He also serves concurrently as Senior United States Defense Advisor to Ukraine.

Among his many assignments, Lt. General Dayton was the United Sates Security Coordinator Israel/Palestinian Authority, the Director of Strategy, Plans and Policy, Army Staff, the Pentagon, the Director of Operations for the Defense Intelligence Agency, and United States Defense Attache to Russia.

