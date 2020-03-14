Facts

13:01 14.03.2020

Some Servant of the People MPs demand prevention of launch of consultative council involving representatives of Ukraine, areas of Luhansk, Donetsk regions uncontrolled by Ukraine

4 min read
Some Servant of the People MPs demand prevention of launch of consultative council involving representatives of Ukraine, areas of Luhansk, Donetsk regions uncontrolled by Ukraine

The text of an address by a group of members of the Servant of the People faction on the decision of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on settlement in Donbas on the foundation of the Consultative Council has been published on the social networking site Facebook.

"It is alarming that the Consultative Council that is being created will comprise representatives of Ukraine and certain areas of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions uncontrolled by Ukraine as parties to the consultations with equal rights," the statement said.

The deputies said that, according to the provisions of the Ukrainian law On the State Policies for Ensuring the State Sovereignty of Ukraine on the Temporarily Occupied Territories in the Donetsk and Luhansk Regions No. 2268 of 2018, the Russian Federation temporarily occupied the territories in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, and consequently, talks with the so-called "LPR," "DPR" and the areas of Luhansk and Donetsk regions uncontrolled by Ukraine (ORDLO) cannot be conducted in any form.

"All talks on ensuring the rights and interests of citizens of Ukraine, and also on the termination of military aggression need to be conducted only with the Russian Federation and its officials. The legitimacy of representatives of the so-called ORDLO can only be recognized if they were appointed by lawful Ukrainian officials or lawful bodies of authority of our state," the statement said.

The deputies said they are certain that the practical implementation of the provision on the Consultative Council will become a foundation for doubting the legislatively stated position of Ukraine on Russia's responsibility for the occupation of Crimea and the military aggression on the territory of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. That, in turn, will become a threat for the prolongation of the sanctions and will not resolve the situation with security in Donbas in any way.

In this regard, we are addressing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky regarding the need, in a situation of a contradictory public reaction to the recent Minsk initiatives, the issuance of orders to the Ukrainian officials in the Trilateral Contact Group and all Ukrainian negotiators to return to the framework of the Ukrainian legislation and prevent the implementation of the published decisions on the creation of the Consultative Group by a method and in the forms that are not supported by the people of Ukraine contradict the current legislation of the state and national interest," the deputies said.

The statement was posted on the Facebook pages of Mykyta Poturayev, deputy head of the parliamentary committee on humanitarian and information policy issues, Olena Shuliak, deputy head of the Servant of the People faction, Dmytro Natalukha, the head of the committee on economic development issues, Anastasia Krasnoselska, chair of the committee on anti-corruption policy issues, Yehor Chernev, chairman of the Permanent Delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, Vitaliy Bezhin and Dmytro Hurin, members of the committee on the organization of state authority local self-government and town-planning, Oleksandr Tkachenko, the head of the parliamentary committee on humanitarian and information policy issues, Viktoria Podhorna, a member of the committee on digital transformation issues, and Dmytro Kysylesky, deputy chairman of the committee on economic development issues.

Hurin later posted a link to an expanded list of deputies who have signed the statement. There were 28 on the list as of 7:15 p.m. on March 13 and the collection of signatures continues.

According to earlier reports, citing ZN.UA, the protocol of the TCG meeting on March 11 states that the TCG decision on the foundation of the Consultative Council was expected to be signed on March 25, 2020 after consultations with OSCE, French and German officials.

According to the publication, the council will comprise 10 Ukrainian officials and 10 officials from ORDLO with full voting status and one official with consultative capacity from the OSCE, Russia, Germany and France, each, with their consent.

Tags: #luhansk #donetsk #servant_of_the_people
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:32 06.03.2020
Servant of People registers bill on guaranteeing equal rights of citizens in SOE, banks' supervisory boards, boards of directors

Servant of People registers bill on guaranteeing equal rights of citizens in SOE, banks' supervisory boards, boards of directors

13:57 15.02.2020
Kyiv ready for dialogue with Donbas' civilians, not with region's unrecognized leaders – Zelensky

Kyiv ready for dialogue with Donbas' civilians, not with region's unrecognized leaders – Zelensky

12:21 13.02.2020
'We're not going to inscribe special status of certain areas in Donbas into Constitution' – Servant of the People

'We're not going to inscribe special status of certain areas in Donbas into Constitution' – Servant of the People

10:37 06.02.2020
Majority of Servant of the People faction members back land market bill during meeting

Majority of Servant of the People faction members back land market bill during meeting

10:36 23.12.2019
Pro-presidential party Servant of the People says received one-third of mandates in local elections in Ukraine

Pro-presidential party Servant of the People says received one-third of mandates in local elections in Ukraine

15:11 11.12.2019
Leaders of Servant of the People register in Rada bill to extend special order of local govt in ORDLO for a year

Leaders of Servant of the People register in Rada bill to extend special order of local govt in ORDLO for a year

16:17 03.12.2019
Zelensky's one-on-one meeting with Putin necessary – Servant of the People faction leader

Zelensky's one-on-one meeting with Putin necessary – Servant of the People faction leader

13:15 15.11.2019
Arakhamia, Gerus say Skorokhod's husband tried to influence voting in energy committee

Arakhamia, Gerus say Skorokhod's husband tried to influence voting in energy committee

14:57 14.11.2019
Servant of the People faction member Skorokhod says President's Office puts pressure on her family

Servant of the People faction member Skorokhod says President's Office puts pressure on her family

11:08 11.11.2019
Congress of Servant of the People Party elects Korniyenko as its head

Congress of Servant of the People Party elects Korniyenko as its head

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

First case of Ukrainian diplomat's infection with COVID-19 abroad recorded, diplomatic institutions switch to special mode of operation until March 20

Govt adopts decision to evacuate Ukrainian citizens from Italy

Ukraine stops passenger railway connection with Poland since March 15

Russia-led forces fire on disengagement area No. 3 of Bohdanivka-Petrivske from hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher

Ukraine to close border to foreigners for 2 weeks in 2 days – NSDC secretary

LATEST

Ukraine develops bill on COVID-19 introducing liability for non-compliance with quarantine

Temporary ban on mass events isn't encroachment on constitutional right to protest, it is care of Ukrainians' health

Zelensky urges Ukrainians not to panic over COVID-19, practice personal hygiene, self-isolate themselves in case of even mild symptoms

First case of Ukrainian diplomat's infection with COVID-19 abroad recorded, diplomatic institutions switch to special mode of operation until March 20

Govt adopts decision to evacuate Ukrainian citizens from Italy

Court chooses preventive measure for all detainees in case of Syvokho's presentation disruption

MFA reports death of Ukrainian woman from COVID-19 in Italy

Ukraine to tighten procedures for crossing disengagement line in Donbas to prevent COVID-19 spread - NSDC secretary

Ukraine stops passenger railway connection with Poland since March 15

All checkpoints on Ukrainian border to be provided with express tests for COVID-19 in a week - NSDC secretary

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD