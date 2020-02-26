Facts

09:23 26.02.2020

U.S. President extends anti-Russian sanctions imposed due to situation with Ukraine for a year

U.S. President Donald Trump has extended for one year the decrees providing for a series of sanctions previously imposed on Russia in connection with the situation in Ukraine.

"The actions and policies addressed in these Executive Orders continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States. For this reason, the national emergency declared on March 6, 2014, and the measures adopted on that date, on March 16, 2014, on March 20, 2014, on December 19, 2014, and on September 20, 2018, to deal with that emergency, must continue in effect beyond March 6, 2020. Therefore, in accordance with section 202(d) of the National Emergencies Act (50 U.S.C. 1622(d)), I am continuing for 1 year the national emergency declared in Executive Order 13660," a document posted by the White House reads.

Sanctions against Russia on the situation in Ukraine were introduced by the administration of President Barack Obama in 2014. The first sanctions entered into force on March 6, 2014, later on March 16, March 20 and December 19 of the same year – they were expanded.

Sanctions are annually extended for 12 months since their introduction.

Tags: #usa #russia #trump #sanctions
