Zelensky reiterates he wants strong strategic partnership with U.S., non-involvement in U.S. internal affairs

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky once again emphasizes that he would like to have good reliable relations with the United States as one of Ukraine's strategic partners and not be involved in internal political processes in that country.

"I didn't do anything illegal. I had phone calls with the president of the United States. As the president of Ukraine, I did what I could do as the president of Ukraine to have a good, reliable and strong relationship with one of our strategic partners, the United States of America," he said in an interview with The Times of Israel, published on Sunday.

Zelensky indicated that he was used to behaving this way and behaving in such a way as to avoid any participation or involvement of Ukraine, or each individual Ukrainian, in the political situation in the United States.

"It is their country [U.S.], and they treat their country the way they like it. And I do not want them to involve us in any case related to their internal politics," he said.