No casualties reported amid four enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Russia's hybrid military forces mounted four attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, with no casualties reported, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"The armed forces of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries violated the ceasefire four times on January 2. No casualties were reported amid enemy attacks," the JFO staff said in its update on Facebook on Friday morning.

The enemy opened fire from grenade launchers of various types, heavy machine guns, and small arms near the villages of Novotroyitske, Mykolaivka, Orikhove, and Novoluhanske.