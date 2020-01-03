Facts

10:09 03.01.2020

No casualties reported amid four enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

1 min read
No casualties reported amid four enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Russia's hybrid military forces mounted four attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, with no casualties reported, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"The armed forces of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries violated the ceasefire four times on January 2. No casualties were reported amid enemy attacks," the JFO staff said in its update on Facebook on Friday morning.

The enemy opened fire from grenade launchers of various types, heavy machine guns, and small arms near the villages of Novotroyitske, Mykolaivka, Orikhove, and Novoluhanske.

Tags: #donbas #jfo #reports
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:41 01.01.2020
Russia-led forces mount five attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, no casualties – JFO HQ

Russia-led forces mount five attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, no casualties – JFO HQ

11:39 30.12.2019
Occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas seven times, no losses among Ukrainian military

Occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas seven times, no losses among Ukrainian military

19:05 29.12.2019
Ukraine's SBU publishes lists with names of Ukrainians freed in Donbas prisoner swap

Ukraine's SBU publishes lists with names of Ukrainians freed in Donbas prisoner swap

16:22 29.12.2019
Donbas prisoner swap completed, 76 freed Ukrainians in Ukraine-controlled territory – Zelensky's office

Donbas prisoner swap completed, 76 freed Ukrainians in Ukraine-controlled territory – Zelensky's office

13:56 29.12.2019
Kyiv to release 80 people, Donbas 'republics' 120 under exchange formula they agreed upon

Kyiv to release 80 people, Donbas 'republics' 120 under exchange formula they agreed upon

13:54 29.12.2019
First 25 Ukrainians freed in new major prisoner swap in Donbas

First 25 Ukrainians freed in new major prisoner swap in Donbas

10:06 27.12.2019
Zelensky signs law on issuance of documents of citizens living in ATO/JFO or displaced persons

Zelensky signs law on issuance of documents of citizens living in ATO/JFO or displaced persons

13:27 26.12.2019
Eighteen civilians killed in Donbas in 2019 - OSCE SMM

Eighteen civilians killed in Donbas in 2019 - OSCE SMM

10:30 26.12.2019
No casualties reported amid 12 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

No casualties reported amid 12 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

13:41 25.12.2019
Ukrainian JCCC notes another violation of ceasefire regime in Donbas

Ukrainian JCCC notes another violation of ceasefire regime in Donbas

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Electoral Code becomes effective in Ukraine

Zelensky: in 2020 Ukraine should be united every day, this must become national idea for Ukrainians

Mutual approval of lists for future release should start in Jan 2020, release of captives can occur this winter – Zelensky's press secretary

Zelensky, Putin discuss prisoner swap, hail gas transit contract in phone call – Ukrainian presidential administration

Pompeo will meet with Zelensky on Jan 3 – U.S. Department of State

LATEST

New head of U.S. Embassy in Ukraine appeals to Ukrainians

Ukrainian soldier injured in military tent camp in Mykolaiv region due to fire

Kuleba opposes 'turbo regime' in SBU reform

NBU to carry out scheduled inspections in 45 banks in 2020

Pompeo postpones trip to Ukraine due to situation in Iraq – U.S. Department of State

Parliamentary immunity not in effect anymore in Ukraine

Electoral Code becomes effective in Ukraine

Zelensky: in 2020 Ukraine should be united every day, this must become national idea for Ukrainians

Mutual approval of lists for future release should start in Jan 2020, release of captives can occur this winter – Zelensky's press secretary

Zelensky, Putin discuss prisoner swap, hail gas transit contract in phone call – Ukrainian presidential administration

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD