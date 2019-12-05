Zelensky: Ukrainians believe in army most of all, this is fair

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that today Ukrainians most of all trust the army which defended their country's independence when the war in Donbas started and Crimea was annexed by Russia.

"Today Ukrainians believe in the army more than any in any other agency or institution in Ukraine. This is fair, logical and absolutely deservedly. It is you who have been defending our independence since the beginning of the war in eastern Ukraine and the annexation of Crimea by Russia," he said at an event to mark the 28th anniversary of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Thursday.

Zelensky added that Ukraine will never forget the terrible price it had to pay for the protection of the country's sovereignty.

"These are thousands of injured and thousands of killed soldiers, our heroes who sacrificed their lives for Ukraine and for each of us," he said.

Ukraine marks Day of the Armed Forces on December 6.