Facts

11:34 05.12.2019

Zelensky: Ukrainians believe in army most of all, this is fair

1 min read
Zelensky: Ukrainians believe in army most of all, this is fair

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that today Ukrainians most of all trust the army which defended their country's independence when the war in Donbas started and Crimea was annexed by Russia.

"Today Ukrainians believe in the army more than any in any other agency or institution in Ukraine. This is fair, logical and absolutely deservedly. It is you who have been defending our independence since the beginning of the war in eastern Ukraine and the annexation of Crimea by Russia," he said at an event to mark the 28th anniversary of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Thursday.

Zelensky added that Ukraine will never forget the terrible price it had to pay for the protection of the country's sovereignty.

"These are thousands of injured and thousands of killed soldiers, our heroes who sacrificed their lives for Ukraine and for each of us," he said.

Ukraine marks Day of the Armed Forces on December 6.

Tags: #zelensky #army
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:49 05.12.2019
Zelensky likely to extend Donbas special status law, implement Steinmeier formula following Paris summit

Zelensky likely to extend Donbas special status law, implement Steinmeier formula following Paris summit

11:19 05.12.2019
One person dies, 27 people hospitalized, 14 missing after Odesa college fire

One person dies, 27 people hospitalized, 14 missing after Odesa college fire

13:50 04.12.2019
In Paris Zelensky to discuss 'all for all' swap, ORDLO's local elections, return of control over border with Russia in Donbas

In Paris Zelensky to discuss 'all for all' swap, ORDLO's local elections, return of control over border with Russia in Donbas

16:18 03.12.2019
European Commission's President assures Ukrainian President of supporting territorial integrity, reforms in Ukraine, provision of macro-financial assistance

European Commission's President assures Ukrainian President of supporting territorial integrity, reforms in Ukraine, provision of macro-financial assistance

16:17 03.12.2019
Zelensky's one-on-one meeting with Putin necessary – Servant of the People faction leader

Zelensky's one-on-one meeting with Putin necessary – Servant of the People faction leader

10:51 03.12.2019
Zelensky convokes Security and Defense Council ahead of Normandy meeting – Avakov

Zelensky convokes Security and Defense Council ahead of Normandy meeting – Avakov

09:58 02.12.2019
Zelensky: every corrupt official must be punished, regardless of surname, post, activity

Zelensky: every corrupt official must be punished, regardless of surname, post, activity

14:18 30.11.2019
Zelensky sets task to reduce heating tariffs for Ukrainians in Dec

Zelensky sets task to reduce heating tariffs for Ukrainians in Dec

17:58 28.11.2019
Zelensky congratulates everyone who celebrates Thanksgiving Day

Zelensky congratulates everyone who celebrates Thanksgiving Day

16:44 28.11.2019
Zelensky, Merkel by phone discuss preparation for Normandy format meeting on Dec 9

Zelensky, Merkel by phone discuss preparation for Normandy format meeting on Dec 9

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's MFA explains Kyiv's stance to Kazakhstan's Ambassador due to statements by President Tokayev on Crimea

Ukraine proposes to involve representatives of ORDLO territories who left to escape war for talks in Minsk – Yermak

Zelensky likely to extend Donbas special status law, implement Steinmeier formula following Paris summit

One person dies, 27 people hospitalized, 14 missing after Odesa college fire

Rada passes bill on rebooting the SBI

LATEST

Ukraine's MFA explains Kyiv's stance to Kazakhstan's Ambassador due to statements by President Tokayev on Crimea

Ukraine proposes to involve representatives of ORDLO territories who left to escape war for talks in Minsk – Yermak

Ukraine hoping for U.S. support for receiving enhanced opportunities in NATO's Partnership Interoperability Initiative – PM

Verkhovna Rada calls parliaments of NATO member states to ask its foreign affairs chiefs to speed up providing MAP to Ukraine

Four key issues should be settled at Normandy Format summit

European Solidarity, Holos, Batkivshchyna call Ukrainians to come to Maidan on Dec 8 for anti-abdication action

Rada passes bill on rebooting the SBI

Teacher of Odesa College dies in hospital, 15 people injured

Woman dies after fire at Odesa College

12 PEOPLE HURT IN ODESA FIRE, INCL FOUR FIREMEN. EVACUATION COMPLETED – STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD