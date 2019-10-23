One serviceman killed, three injured in 24 enemy attacks in Donbas

Russia-led occupation forces 24 times violated the ceasefire in the zone of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO), and, as a result, one Ukrainian serviceman was killed, two were injured and one received a combat wound, the press service of the JFO headquarters has reported.

"On October 22, the armed formations of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries 24 times violated the ceasefire. During the shelling attack, one serviceman of the JFO staff, two were injured and one military received a combat wound," the JFO headquarters said in a statement on its Facebook official page on Wednesday morning.

In the area of responsibility of the Vostok operational-tactical group, the enemy fired ten times on the Ukrainian positions: near Pavlopil, Novotroyitske, Vodiane, Novoselivka, Pyschevyk, Krasnohorivka and Maryinka using grenade launchers of various systems and small arms, 82mm mortars, manual anti-tank grenade launchers, heavy-caliber machine guns.

In the area of responsibility of the Sever operational-tactical group, the enemy shelled the JFO positions 14 times: near Luhanske, Zaitseve, Zolote, Novoluhanske, Novotoshkivske, Pivdenne, Khutir Vilny using 82mm mortars, heavy-caliber machine guns, grenade launchers of various systems and small arms.

According to the JFO headquarters, from the beginning of the day, the enemy violated the ceasefire seven times, no casualties were registered among the personal staff of the JFO.