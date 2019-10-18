Amnesty for people who fought in Donbas only possible after Ukraine's sovereignty restored – deputy FM

Ukraine has adopted all legislative acts on amnesty envisaged by the Minsk Agreements, but they can only take effect after elections in Donbas, Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Vasyl Bodnar said.

"Ukraine has now adopted all legislative acts needed for introducing an amnesty within the legal field in the context of the Minsk Agreements," Bodnar said in the parliament on Friday.

Under the law regulating the application of amnesty in Ukraine, a full or partial amnesty for crimes can only be considered after legitimate bodies of authority are elected in the "occupied territories," that is, "after the restoration of the sovereignty of Ukraine," he said.

The deputy minister also said a decision on an amnesty is made by court. "Under the international legislation, amnesties do not apply to crimes against humanity and war crimes. People who committed the crime against the Malaysian Boeing are not eligible for an amnesty, either," Bodnar said.

At the same time, he said it is currently "an issue for debate." "We should now address this issue, which is important and highly sensitive for the public. I became convinced of that during visits to the regions of Ukraine," Bodnar said.