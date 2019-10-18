Facts

12:31 18.10.2019

Amnesty for people who fought in Donbas only possible after Ukraine's sovereignty restored – deputy FM

1 min read
Amnesty for people who fought in Donbas only possible after Ukraine's sovereignty restored – deputy FM

Ukraine has adopted all legislative acts on amnesty envisaged by the Minsk Agreements, but they can only take effect after elections in Donbas, Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Vasyl Bodnar said.

"Ukraine has now adopted all legislative acts needed for introducing an amnesty within the legal field in the context of the Minsk Agreements," Bodnar said in the parliament on Friday.

Under the law regulating the application of amnesty in Ukraine, a full or partial amnesty for crimes can only be considered after legitimate bodies of authority are elected in the "occupied territories," that is, "after the restoration of the sovereignty of Ukraine," he said.

The deputy minister also said a decision on an amnesty is made by court. "Under the international legislation, amnesties do not apply to crimes against humanity and war crimes. People who committed the crime against the Malaysian Boeing are not eligible for an amnesty, either," Bodnar said.

At the same time, he said it is currently "an issue for debate." "We should now address this issue, which is important and highly sensitive for the public. I became convinced of that during visits to the regions of Ukraine," Bodnar said.

Tags: #minsk_agreements #amnesty #donbas
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:58 18.10.2019
Kyiv condemns another 'humanitarian convoy' from Russia to occupied part of Donbas

Kyiv condemns another 'humanitarian convoy' from Russia to occupied part of Donbas

11:37 18.10.2019
Enemy fails to meet Donbas disengagement terms - Ukrainian defense minister

Enemy fails to meet Donbas disengagement terms - Ukrainian defense minister

10:33 18.10.2019
Law on special procedure for local self-government in certain areas of Donetsk, Luhansk regions to be adopted taking into account public opinion – Razumkov

Law on special procedure for local self-government in certain areas of Donetsk, Luhansk regions to be adopted taking into account public opinion – Razumkov

09:44 16.10.2019
Two KIA, 5 WIA amid 26 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

Two KIA, 5 WIA amid 26 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

09:52 15.10.2019
Ukrainian foreign minister speaks of hard compromises to settle Donbas crisis

Ukrainian foreign minister speaks of hard compromises to settle Donbas crisis

14:20 12.10.2019
Russia-led occupation forces violate ceasefire six times in Donbas

Russia-led occupation forces violate ceasefire six times in Donbas

14:21 11.10.2019
Zelensky says no to surrender of Ukraine's national interests in Donbas

Zelensky says no to surrender of Ukraine's national interests in Donbas

12:57 11.10.2019
Kyiv must display political will to disengage forces in Donbas, settle situation there - Putin

Kyiv must display political will to disengage forces in Donbas, settle situation there - Putin

18:42 10.10.2019
Zelensky has Plan B for Donbas conflict settlement

Zelensky has Plan B for Donbas conflict settlement

17:21 10.10.2019
Zelensky: Ukraine didn't receive offers to recognize Crimea as Russian in exchange for return of occupied Donbas

Zelensky: Ukraine didn't receive offers to recognize Crimea as Russian in exchange for return of occupied Donbas

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Kyiv condemns another 'humanitarian convoy' from Russia to occupied part of Donbas

Hladkovsky notified on suspicion on abuse of office and declaration of false income data – SAPO

Ukrainian side hopes to hold meeting of Normandy Four leaders in November – Prystaiko

Enemy fails to meet Donbas disengagement terms - Ukrainian defense minister

Pashynsky may be held responsible for number of other crimes – Prosecutor General

LATEST

Hladkovsky notified on suspicion on abuse of office and declaration of false income data – SAPO

Ukrainian side hopes to hold meeting of Normandy Four leaders in November – Prystaiko

Ukrainians of Kazakhstan don't take part in round table in occupied Crimea – Embassy

Portnov may meet with prosecutors to provide info available to him – Riaboshapka

Pashynsky may be held responsible for number of other crimes – Prosecutor General

UN sends 14 tonnes of humanitarian aid to ORDLO - State Border Service

Kononenko refutes info about his detention, says he is in Istanbul now

Rada creates temporary special commission for implementation of state policy to restore Ukraine's territorial integrity

Servant of the People to conduct internal investigation into compromising correspondence of Medianyk

Riaboshapka sends submission to Rada about bringing MP Yaroslav Dubnevych to justice

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD