13:03 02.10.2019

Olifer posts letter addressed to Sajdik saying Ukraine accepts text on implementation of Steinmeier formula of Sept 11

Olifer posts letter addressed to Sajdik saying Ukraine accepts text on implementation of Steinmeier formula of Sept 11

Press secretary of the second President of Ukraine, representative of Ukraine in the TCG Leonid Kuchma, Darka Olifer, has published on her Facebook page a scan copy of a letter addressed to the OSCE Special Representative in the Trilateral Contact Group Martin Sajdik signed by Kuchma of October 1.

Here is the full text of the letter:

"Dear Mr. Sajdik! In the enclosure to your electronic message of September 13 this year, a text on the implementation of the so-called Steinmeier formula enshrined in the Ukrainian legislation, agreed by diplomatic advisors to the heads of state and government of Ukraine, Germany, France and the Russian Federation on September 11, 2019, was sent out among the participants of the Trilateral Contact Group as follows:

"This law shall enter into force at 20:00 local time on the day of voting at early local elections in certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, which are appointed and held in accordance with the Constitution of Ukraine and the special law of Ukraine regulating the conduct of local elections in these areas. It will operate on a temporary basis until the day of the publication of the final report by the OSCE/ODIHR Election Observation Mission, in accordance with established OSCE/ODIHR practice, on the general compliance of extraordinary local OSCE standards and international standards for democratic elections, as well as Ukrainian legislation, which answers the question agreed in the Normandy format, approved by the Trilateral Contact Group and sent by Ukraine in its invitation letter and the OSCE Chairmanship to the ODIHR Director.

This law continues to operate on an ongoing basis if the OSCE/ODIHR final report concludes, in accordance with established OSCE/ODIHR practice, that extraordinary local elections in certain districts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions were generally held in accordance with OSCE standards and Ukrainian legislation, when answering a question agreed in the Normandy format, approved by the Trilateral Contact Group and forwarded by Ukraine in its invitation letter and the OSCE Chairmanship to the ODIHR director."

The Ukrainian side accepts the text of this formula

Tags: #olifer #steinmeier_formula
Interfax-Ukraine
