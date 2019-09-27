Facts

09:25 27.09.2019

Zelensky at meeting with bondholders, rating agencies: IMF mission supports Ukrainian authorities' initiatives

1 min read
Zelensky at meeting with bondholders, rating agencies: IMF mission supports Ukrainian authorities' initiatives

зPresident of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky at a meeting with bondholders and representatives of rating agencies in New York noted the importance of Ukraine's cooperation with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), saying that the fund mission had supported the initiatives of Ukrainian authorities.

"We understand that through cooperation with the International Monetary Fund we will be able to achieve better results in the rule of law, maintain macroeconomic stability, attract foreign direct investment and carry out reforms that will lead to a sustainable economic growth," Zelensky said at the meeting.

According to him, the IMF mission, which has been in Ukraine in recent weeks, showed support for the initiatives of Ukrainian authorities.

Zelensky also spoke about legislative initiatives aimed at attracting foreign capital to Ukraine and improving the investment climate.

Tags: #zelensky #imf
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:21 27.09.2019
IMF to continue discussions with Ukraine on new three-year EFF in coming weeks

IMF to continue discussions with Ukraine on new three-year EFF in coming weeks

09:47 27.09.2019
Trump on Twitter: President of Ukraine said he was not pressured by me which is better testimony

Trump on Twitter: President of Ukraine said he was not pressured by me which is better testimony

14:35 26.09.2019
Talks on new program with IMF in active phase – Ukrainian govt

Talks on new program with IMF in active phase – Ukrainian govt

13:57 26.09.2019
Zelensky tells Trump that Merkel, Macron not doing enough with sanctions to help Ukraine

Zelensky tells Trump that Merkel, Macron not doing enough with sanctions to help Ukraine

13:57 26.09.2019
Trump to Zelensky: U.S. Ambassador Yovanovitch, the people she dealt with in Ukraine were 'bad news'

Trump to Zelensky: U.S. Ambassador Yovanovitch, the people she dealt with in Ukraine were 'bad news'

12:22 26.09.2019
Kuleba says Zelensky's visit to U.S successful, taking into account U.S. domestic political situation

Kuleba says Zelensky's visit to U.S successful, taking into account U.S. domestic political situation

10:39 26.09.2019
Zelensky says Trump seems got his message that Crimea integral part of Ukraine

Zelensky says Trump seems got his message that Crimea integral part of Ukraine

10:18 26.09.2019
Zelensky promises Jewish community to prevent crimes related to anti-Semitism, xenophobia and intolerance

Zelensky promises Jewish community to prevent crimes related to anti-Semitism, xenophobia and intolerance

09:46 26.09.2019
Zelensky about critics of European leaders: I told truth, thank you for help to Ukraine, but Nord Stream 2 carries threats to us

Zelensky about critics of European leaders: I told truth, thank you for help to Ukraine, but Nord Stream 2 carries threats to us

09:22 26.09.2019
Ukrainian prosecutor general must investigate all cases – Zelensky at meeting with Trump

Ukrainian prosecutor general must investigate all cases – Zelensky at meeting with Trump

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

IMF to continue discussions with Ukraine on new three-year EFF in coming weeks

Court on Oct 3 to consider claim of ex-prosecutor Shokin on his reinstatement in office

Talks on new program with IMF in active phase – Ukrainian govt

Zelensky tells Trump that Merkel, Macron not doing enough with sanctions to help Ukraine

Zelensky stands for rebooting such international institutions as the United Nations

LATEST

Court on Oct 3 to consider claim of ex-prosecutor Shokin on his reinstatement in office

Zelensky tells Trump in July 25 phone call that Ukraine ready to buy more Javelins

Zelensky stands for rebooting such international institutions as the United Nations

Zelensky: Ending war and retaking occupied territory among priority tasks, but not at the cost of Ukraine's freedom to choose

Cabinet will submit to Rada bill on farmland turnover on Sept 25

Facebook deletes pro-Trump page administered from Ukraine

Kyiv court overturns Baryshivka District Court decision on SkyUp

Zelensky, Lavrov in New York briefly touch on preparations for Normandy summi

Ukrainian govt creates ad hoc group for investigating road accidents

Zelensky-Putin talks so far possible in Normandy format only

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD