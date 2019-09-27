Zelensky at meeting with bondholders, rating agencies: IMF mission supports Ukrainian authorities' initiatives

зPresident of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky at a meeting with bondholders and representatives of rating agencies in New York noted the importance of Ukraine's cooperation with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), saying that the fund mission had supported the initiatives of Ukrainian authorities.

"We understand that through cooperation with the International Monetary Fund we will be able to achieve better results in the rule of law, maintain macroeconomic stability, attract foreign direct investment and carry out reforms that will lead to a sustainable economic growth," Zelensky said at the meeting.

According to him, the IMF mission, which has been in Ukraine in recent weeks, showed support for the initiatives of Ukrainian authorities.

Zelensky also spoke about legislative initiatives aimed at attracting foreign capital to Ukraine and improving the investment climate.