Zelensky proposes Avakov to post of interior minister – MP from Servant of the People Pidlasa

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at a meeting of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction has proposed the candidacy of incumbent Interior Minister Arsen Avakov to the post of the interior minister.

"There is a proposal to vote in favor of Avakov from the president as interior minister. I believe that if it is the proposal of the president, we will back it," MP from the Servant of the People parliamentary faction Roksolana Pidlasa said.