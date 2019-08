Kremlin has no plans of Putin-Zelensky meeting for now - Peskov

There are no specific plans for a possible meeting between the presidents of Russia and Ukraine, Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky, as of yet, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the press on Tuesday.

"There are more questions than answers. There are no plans concerning a possible meeting with President Zelensky as of yet," Peskov said.