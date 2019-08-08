Facts

16:37 08.08.2019

Zelensky at meeting with Bartholomew: Authorities should not meddle in church affairs, I will defend the church's independence

1 min read
Zelensky at meeting with Bartholomew: Authorities should not meddle in church affairs, I will defend the church's independence

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said at a meeting with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I in the Fener (Phanar) district of Istanbul he will defend the independence of the church.

"Our common value is the life of a person. This is the most important thing for me, especially now after I became president of Ukraine. The authorities should not meddle in church affairs, and I will defend the independence of the church," Zelensky said, according to his press service.

The ecumenical patriarch again reaffirmed his support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, and Zelensky thanked him for this.

According to Zelensky's press service, a visit to St. George's Cathedral in Istanbul is on the president's agenda.

Tags: #zelensky #church #bartholomew
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:32 08.08.2019
Zelensky signs law on green license plates for electric cars

Zelensky signs law on green license plates for electric cars

15:04 08.08.2019
Zelensky promises to invest $20 bln in infrastructure in five years, announces next wave of privatization

Zelensky promises to invest $20 bln in infrastructure in five years, announces next wave of privatization

13:59 08.08.2019
President's team drafting amendments to Tax Code to settle technical troubles for business – tax chief

President's team drafting amendments to Tax Code to settle technical troubles for business – tax chief

12:13 08.08.2019
Ukraine, Turkey sign agreement on development of business cooperation

Ukraine, Turkey sign agreement on development of business cooperation

11:25 08.08.2019
Zelensky announces plans to legalize gambling in Ukraine

Zelensky announces plans to legalize gambling in Ukraine

11:24 08.08.2019
Zelensky: land reform to be conducted in Ukraine in 2019, land market to be created in 2020

Zelensky: land reform to be conducted in Ukraine in 2019, land market to be created in 2020

18:09 07.08.2019
Official ceremony of Zelensky-Erdogan meeting takes place in Ankara

Official ceremony of Zelensky-Erdogan meeting takes place in Ankara

17:26 07.08.2019
Zelensky says he knows 'for certain' Crimea to return to Ukraine

Zelensky says he knows 'for certain' Crimea to return to Ukraine

16:57 07.08.2019
Macron tells Zelensky by phone he backs idea of holding Normandy Four summit soon

Macron tells Zelensky by phone he backs idea of holding Normandy Four summit soon

15:16 07.08.2019
Zelensky arrives in Turkey

Zelensky arrives in Turkey

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

NABU serves notices of suspicion to ex-NCER head, NCER member, four more persons in Rotterdam+ case

Ukraine, Turkey sign agreement on development of business cooperation

Ukrainian ombudswoman calls on intl society not to allow further detention of seriously ill Bekirov in Crimea

Russia-led forces violate truce in Donbas ten times, no casualties reported – JFO HQ

Zelensky says he knows 'for certain' Crimea to return to Ukraine

LATEST

Military prosecutors report on success in work, criticize Riaboshapka's position

NABU serves notices of suspicion to ex-NCER head, NCER member, four more persons in Rotterdam+ case

Russia-occupation fighters violate truce four times since Thursday midnight – Defense ministry

Servant of the People Party spends more than other parties on election campaign – CEC

ICRC sends over 230 tonnes of humanitarian aid to ORDLO – State Border Guard Service

Ukrainian ombudswoman calls on intl society not to allow further detention of seriously ill Bekirov in Crimea

Russia-led forces violate truce in Donbas ten times, no casualties reported – JFO HQ

Rada committee calls on U.S., U.K. to sign defense agreements with Ukraine with regard to termination of INF Treaty

EU hopes Russia to influence Russia-occupation fighters in Donbas to reach ceasefire

Ukrainian political prisoner Steshenko released from Crimea prison, delivered to Kharkiv

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD