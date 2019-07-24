Facts

12:28 24.07.2019

Symonenko, Communist party seek to overturn Justice Ministry's order on de-communization

1 min read
Symonenko, Communist party seek to overturn Justice Ministry's order on de-communization

Communist Party of Ukraine (CPU) leader Petro Symonenko has filed a suit with the Kyiv District Administrative Court asking it to overturn an order of Ukraine's Justice Ministry of July 23, 2015 about the non-compliance of activity, name and CPU symbols with the law on de-communization.

"The plaintiff asks the court to completely abolish the order of the Justice Ministry of July 23, 2015, which approved the legal conclusion of the commission on the observance of the law of Ukraine on condemning communist and national socialist (Nazi) totalitarian regimes in Ukraine and banning the propaganda of their symbols," the court's press service said on Tuesday.

As reported, ex-President Petro Poroshenko on May 15, 2015 signed the law on de-communization. In July 2015, Justice Minister Pavlo Petrenko signed an order voiding the status and rights of the CPU.

Tags: #communist_party #symonenko #cpu #de_communization
