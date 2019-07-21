Two KIA, two WIA in Luhansk region due to explosion of device installed by sabotage-reconnaissance group – JFO HQ

Two Ukrainian servicemen were killed in action (KIA) and two more were wounded in action (WIA) due to the explosion of an unknown explosive device set by the saboteurs during the advance to the observation post in the area of Schastia (Luhansk region) on Sunday, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"Today, at about 08:25, during the advance of a platoon post to the observation post near the settlement of Schastia, they were hit by an unknown explosive device installed by the enemy sabotage and reconnaissance group. As a result, two soldiers received injuries incompatible with life and died at the site of the explosion," the JFO reports.

As a result of the explosion, two more servicemen were injured and they were evacuated to the city hospital. The state of health of the victims is satisfactory.

As reported, a new ceasefire in Donetsk and Luhansk regions should have begun at 00:01 on the night of Sunday, July 21. An agreement on this was reached in Minsk on July 17 at a meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) to resolve the situation in Donbas. In the morning, the JFO staff said in its report that shelling attacks had not been recorded since the beginning of the day.