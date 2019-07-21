Facts

12:10 21.07.2019

Two KIA, two WIA in Luhansk region due to explosion of device installed by sabotage-reconnaissance group – JFO HQ

2 min read

Two Ukrainian servicemen were killed in action (KIA) and two more were wounded in action (WIA) due to the explosion of an unknown explosive device set by the saboteurs during the advance to the observation post in the area of Schastia (Luhansk region) on Sunday, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"Today, at about 08:25, during the advance of a platoon post to the observation post near the settlement of Schastia, they were hit by an unknown explosive device installed by the enemy sabotage and reconnaissance group. As a result, two soldiers received injuries incompatible with life and died at the site of the explosion," the JFO reports.

As a result of the explosion, two more servicemen were injured and they were evacuated to the city hospital. The state of health of the victims is satisfactory.

As reported, a new ceasefire in Donetsk and Luhansk regions should have begun at 00:01 on the night of Sunday, July 21. An agreement on this was reached in Minsk on July 17 at a meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) to resolve the situation in Donbas. In the morning, the JFO staff said in its report that shelling attacks had not been recorded since the beginning of the day.

Tags: #donbas #bomb #casualties
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:24 21.07.2019
Information about alleged bomb threat at all polling stations in Toretsk being checked – Interior ministry

Information about alleged bomb threat at all polling stations in Toretsk being checked – Interior ministry

11:17 21.07.2019
NATO experts familiarize themselves with communication between military, civilian population in JFO area

NATO experts familiarize themselves with communication between military, civilian population in JFO area

10:15 21.07.2019
Mayorske checkpoint temporarily doesn't work, bomb threat report being verified - State Border Service

Mayorske checkpoint temporarily doesn't work, bomb threat report being verified - State Border Service

00:01 21.07.2019
New ceasefire to begin in Donbas

New ceasefire to begin in Donbas

11:49 20.07.2019
Occupation forces open fire in Donbas 26 times over past 24 hours, two Ukrainian servicemen killed, three injured – JFO HQ

Occupation forces open fire in Donbas 26 times over past 24 hours, two Ukrainian servicemen killed, three injured – JFO HQ

17:10 19.07.2019
One Ukrainian soldier killed, another two wounded in Donbas on July 18

One Ukrainian soldier killed, another two wounded in Donbas on July 18

14:31 19.07.2019
Group of deputies asks Constitutional Court to declare unconstitutional laws on special status of Donbas, amnesty for collaborationists

Group of deputies asks Constitutional Court to declare unconstitutional laws on special status of Donbas, amnesty for collaborationists

13:33 18.07.2019
Simplified procedures for issuing passports to residents of Luhansk, Donetsk regions of Ukraine internal affair of Russia – Kremlin

Simplified procedures for issuing passports to residents of Luhansk, Donetsk regions of Ukraine internal affair of Russia – Kremlin

10:21 18.07.2019
ICRC dispatches 91.1 tonnes of humanitarian aid to occupied Donbas – State Border Service

ICRC dispatches 91.1 tonnes of humanitarian aid to occupied Donbas – State Border Service

15:36 17.07.2019
SBU detains driver of truck transporting Buk involved in MH17 – SBU investigator

SBU detains driver of truck transporting Buk involved in MH17 – SBU investigator

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine to hold snap parliamentary elections

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih being searched by SBU - enterprise

Biletsky informs SBI about Ukroboronprom officials' writing off new tank engines, other spares

Lutsenko on investigation into Sheremet's murder: There are hot versions

Zelensky asks prosecutor general, Interior Ministry, National Policy, SBU to report on investigation into Sheremet's murder on July 23

LATEST

VOTER TURNOUT AT UKRAINE'S SNAP PARLIAMENTARY ELECTION 17.66% AS OF NOON – CEC DATA FROM 74 CONSTITUENCIES

Zelensky sees deputy immunity bill one of first bills to consider by new Rada

ZELENSKY SEES ECONOMIST WHO EARLIER DID NOT HEAD GOVT, RADA, PARLIAMENTARY FACTION AS PM

ZELENSKY SEES DEPUTY IMMUNITY BILL ONE OF FIRST BILLS TO CONSIDER BY NEW RADA

Voter turnout at Ukraine's snap parliamentary election 13.61% as of noon – CEC data from five constituencies

VOTER TURNOUT AT UKRAINE'S SNAP PARLIAMENTARY ELECTION 13.61% AS OF NOON – CEC DATA FROM FIVE CONSTITUENCIES

Patrol boat Sloviansk finishes sea trials

Servant of the People Party didn't bargain support at elections with any political force – Razumkov

All polling stations open in Ukraine – CEC

SBU says it didn't detain driver of trailer carrying Buk that downed MH-17 flight

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD