EU-Ukraine Summit denies speculation about reconciliation with occupation of Crimea, Donbas – Tochytsky

Leaders of the European Union at the summit in Kyiv confirmed the support of Ukraine and again condemned the aggression of the Russian Federation despite the Russian propaganda that the world should come to terms with the occupation of Ukrainian territories, said Mykola Tochytsky, the permanent representative of Ukraine to the European Union.

"The EU invariably supports the territorial integrity of Ukraine, condemns the continuing aggression of the Russian Federation and is committed to a policy of not recognizing the attempt to annex Crimea. All Russian speculations that the issue of Crimea has already been resolved and the world should accept the Russian mockery over international law and the occupation of Ukraine's sovereign territory remain empty slogans of Russian propaganda. During the summit, the European Union reminded the Kremlin about this at the highest level," Tochytsky wrote on his Facebook page on Thursday, summing up the results of the 21st EU-Ukraine summit.

According to him, the EU leaders called on the Kremlin to release political prisoners and 24 POW sailors in pursuance of the order of the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea, as well as to ensure freedom of navigation in the Azov-Black Sea area.

According to Tochytsky, the EU sent a signal to the Russian Federation that the sanctions imposed earlier remain in force, condemned the issuance of Russian passports to citizens of Ukraine living in the occupied Donbas and confirmed their readiness to consider further steps in response to the actions of the Russian Federation, including the non-recognition of illegally issued Russian passports.

A separate area of cooperation between Ukraine and the EU is assistance to the population and regions affected by the Russian aggression. "The EU will continue to provide humanitarian assistance, and will also play a leading role in the reconstruction of Donbas after the situation is settled. This, in particular, was enshrined in the Joint Summit Statement," said Tochytsky.

"The EU is and remains our reliable friend and partner," Tochytsky concluded.

As reported, the 21st Ukraine-EU summit was held in Kyiv on July 8.