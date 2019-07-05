Poland announces search for witnesses of "OUN-UPA genocide"

The Polish Institute of National Remembrance has announced the search for injured persons and witnesses of the "genocide committed by members of the (Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists-Ukrainian Insurgent Army (OUN-UPA) between 1939-1945," the European Pravda wrote on Thursday with reference to the press service of the Polish Embassy in Kyiv.

It is noted that the Commission for the Investigation of Crimes against the Polish People, a branch in Lublin, is conducting an investigation into the case of "crimes of genocide committed on the territory of the Wołyń Voivodeship during the period 1939-1945 by members of the OUN-UPA and other accomplices."

According to the message, we are talking about the killing of several tens of thousands of men, women and children of Polish nationality, physical and mental mockery of the Poles, the destruction or theft of their property, as well as the use of other repression and inhuman acts to create conditions of life that carry the threat of their physical destruction or forcing them to leave their homes and flee from the territory of the Wołyń Voivodeship, as well as other forms of human rights violations.

"We appeal to victims, their families, witnesses and all those who have information on the subject of crimes, including those who have photographs of those who were tortured, lists of victims or other documentation that may be useful in the investigation, to establish contact with the specified Commission," said the embassy.