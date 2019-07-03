Facts

10:30 03.07.2019

Canada won't recognize Russian passports issued to citizens of Russia-occupied Donbas

Canada will not recognize the passports of a citizen of the Russian Federation issued to residents of Russia-occupied part of Donbas, said Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman, referring to the relevant message of the Canadian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"Canada will not recognize Russian passports issued to the citizens of occupied Ukrainian Donbas. We discussed this option in May – during the visit of Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland to Kyiv. I welcome this step of Canadian Government and express my gratitude for the support," Groysman wrote on Twitter on Wednesday morning.

He also published a photocopy of the relevant Canadian MFA's statement.

Tags: #donbas #russia #ukraine #canada
