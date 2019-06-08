U.S. Embassy in Ukraine alarmed with requirements to international supervisory board members of SOE to file declarations

The U.S. Embassy in Ukraine welcomes the decision of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine declaring -declaration requirement for anti-corruption activists unconstitutional, although the embassy expressed concern about the existing requirements to international supervisory board members of state-owned enterprises file asset declarations.

"While we welcome the ruling to declare e-declaration requirements for anti-corruption activists unconstitutional, we remain concerned about requirements that international supervisory board members of state-owned enterprises file asset declarations designed for government officials," the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine said in Twitter.

The embassy said that these requirements deter highly qualified experts from serving one the boards, are inconsistent with international best practices, and affect the government's ability to carry out corporate governance reform.