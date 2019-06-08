Doors to EU, NATO should remain open for Ukraine

The European Union (EU) and NATO should remain open for Ukraine, Polish Senator Stanisław Karczewski has said.

"The experience of the Baltic countries and Poland shows that only the Alliance can provide security and development can only be given by the EU, therefore the doors to these organizations must remain open for Ukraine," he said at the opening of the tenth session of the Inter-Parliamentary Assembly of The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, the Seimas of Republic of Lithuania and Senate of Republic of Poland "Security. Development. Democracy. Strong Together" in Kyiv on Friday.

He also said that the historical experience of Lithuania, Poland and Ukraine teaches that "we can only be safe together."

"Any contradictions between us, especially historical ones, reduce the ability to cooperate in favor of common security and serve as benefit for Moscow; it's our duty to avoid them," Karczewski said.