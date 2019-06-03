Zelensky will declare firmness of Ukraine's course for EU and NATO in Brussels

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky during his first foreign visit to Brussels on Tuesday, June 4, will declare that Ukraine's course towards European and Euro-Atlantic integration remains unchanged, presidential spokesperson Yulia Mendel has reported.

"There will be the first foreign visit of President Volodymyr Zelensky tomorrow. Of course, this is a foreign visit to Brussels to once again declare the same position – Ukraine's course for European and Euro-Atlantic integration," Mendel said at a briefing in Kyiv.

She also said that Zelensky would meet with the European leaders and the NATO Secretary General in Brussels.