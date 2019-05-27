Kolomoisky says will sympathize with everyone but Poroshenko in parliamentary election

Ukrainian businessman Ihor Kolomoisky has said he will sympathize with everyone but the Bloc of Petro Poroshenko in the early parliamentary election.

"Poroshenko has just left, and now everything that has piled up over the past five years will go down on him. On the other hand, this kind of shower is not bad. If he and his political force survive, they will be purified and will not have to deal with it next time, before the next election," Kolomoisky told the newspaper Ukrayinska Pravda in an interview.

Kolomoisky pledged support for the Servant of the People party of new Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

As to whether he might support Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman, Kolomoisky said, "That depends on who he unites with and under what slogans. I actually do not like him. It is not that I am against him, but still ..."

In the opinion of Kolomoisky, former Prime Minister and People's Front leader Arseniy Yatsenyuk will hardly participate in the parliamentary election. "He is a man who does not like defeats. How much could he score if he does?" Kolomoisky said.

The newspaper suggested that Yatsenyuk might unite with Groysman. "And what number will he be?" Kolomoisky said.

He also added that Interior Minister Arsen Avakov was "unlikely" to participate in the parliamentary election.

"Who Avakov will go with? There is no clarity about Groysman's party, which looks like sort of a common grave. I think Avakov should not unite with anyone. He is a big figure as is," Kolomoisky said.

The early parliamentary election will take place in Ukraine on July 21.