Poroshenko to present updated Solidarity party soon - representative at Rada

The Petro Poroshenko Solidarity Bloc party is working on its rebranding, and its leader will soon present its updated version, Poroshenko's representative at the Verkhovna Rada Iryna Lutsenko said.

"We will certainly consider this issue [the party's rebranding]. Work is already under way on this. I think our leader, Petro Poroshenko, will present results of this work soon," Lutsenko told journalists at the parliament.

It was reported earlier that Lutsenko had tendered her resignation as the president's representative.

Ihor Kononenko, first deputy chairman of the Petro Poroshenko Solidarity Bloc faction at the Rada, had said in early May that the party planned to consolidate pro-European forces in Ukraine to run together in the upcoming parliamentary elections and that Poroshenko's leadership of this party was being discussed.

Poroshenko had said earlier that he was determined to hold primaries within the party before the parliamentary elections so that only the worthiest politicians represent it in the race.